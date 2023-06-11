Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.