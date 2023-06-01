The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.