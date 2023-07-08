Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
