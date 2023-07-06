Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.