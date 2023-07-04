The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. …
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…