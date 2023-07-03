The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. …
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…