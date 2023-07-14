The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
