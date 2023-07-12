Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.