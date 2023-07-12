Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
