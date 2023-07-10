The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
