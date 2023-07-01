The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
