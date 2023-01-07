Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It look…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. There is only a 21%…
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 1…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely…