Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
