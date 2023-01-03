Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
