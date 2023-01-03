 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

