Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 2:00 PM CST.