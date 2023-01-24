Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
