Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.