It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Snow showers and flurries will exit the area by the afternoon, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is f…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 d…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Saturday, with t…