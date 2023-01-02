Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.