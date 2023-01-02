Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Model…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It look…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool tempe…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and vari…