 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular