Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.