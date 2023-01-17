Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is f…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 d…
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Thursday, with temperatures in th…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a goo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 d…