Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

