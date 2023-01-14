Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
