Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.