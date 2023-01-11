Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 deg…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Genev…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely…