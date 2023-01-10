Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
