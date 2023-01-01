Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.