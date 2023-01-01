Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Partly clo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Model…
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool tempe…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40…