Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.