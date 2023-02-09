Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
