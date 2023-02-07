Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the morning on Friday. See …
Improvement in temperatures today over Tuesday. The warming trend will be short-lived though with another cold front set to arrive Thursday af…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
High temperatures will be way below normal for early February today. Find out what's expected for the weekend, including why one night is look…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. The are…