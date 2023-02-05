It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
