Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST.