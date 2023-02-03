It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is beginning to push back in this morning and we're only going to be seeing more of it as we go through the day. Find out when the activi…
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the morning on Friday. See …
Improvement in temperatures today over Tuesday. The warming trend will be short-lived though with another cold front set to arrive Thursday af…
Wind chills are ranging from minus 15 to minus 20 this morning and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Find out what it will…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…