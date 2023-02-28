Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, significant ice in southern Wisconsin. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow are s…
We're past the peak, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are still coming down Thursday morning. See how much more will fall, when it will all …
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…