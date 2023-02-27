Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.