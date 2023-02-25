Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.