It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
