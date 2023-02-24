It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.