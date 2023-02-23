Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
