Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A snowy day for all, but some will be seeing more heavy snow than others, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient. Find out how much more snow …
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect pe…
Cold today, but dry. We'll start to warm up Saturday, but another cold front arrives on Sunday. See how much it will cool us down and if any m…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We wil…