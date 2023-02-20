Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
