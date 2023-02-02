It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
