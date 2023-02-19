Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
