Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.