Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A snowy day for all, but some will be seeing more heavy snow than others, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient. Find out how much more snow …
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Cold today, but dry. We'll start to warm up Saturday, but another cold front arrives on Sunday. See how much it will cool us down and if any m…
Lots of rain around during the afternoon and evening Tuesday. We'll dry out early Wednesday morning, but snow will start to push in Wednesday …