It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
