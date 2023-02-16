It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until THU 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Lots of rain around during the afternoon and evening Tuesday. We'll dry out early Wednesday morning, but snow will start to push in Wednesday …
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We wil…