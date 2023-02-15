Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Lake Geneva, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.