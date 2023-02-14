Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
