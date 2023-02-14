Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.