It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:55 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
