It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is beginning to push back in this morning and we're only going to be seeing more of it as we go through the day. Find out when the activity will peak and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Just scattered snow showers for southern Wisconsin during the day Friday, but an area of widespread snow is expected Saturday. Get the latest on timing and snowfall amounts in our weather update.
One area of snow will depart southern Wisconsin by early this evening, but another will begin to move in early Friday morning. Get all the details, including how much more snow will fall, here.
Wind chills are ranging from minus 15 to minus 20 this morning and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Find out what it will feel like this afternoon and what's expected for Wednesday here.
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60…
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Dry today and tonight, but snow showers will return early Wednesday morning and continue through the evening. Find out when the activity will peak and how much snow is expected in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cl…