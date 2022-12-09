Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.