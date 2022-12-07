Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:24 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva …
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Lake …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Lak…