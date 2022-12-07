Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:24 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.