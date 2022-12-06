Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.