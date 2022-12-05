Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Lak…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Lake …
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will se…